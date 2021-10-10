Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George Wade Howell Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
HOWELL, George Wade, Jr., 76, of North Chesterfield, more fondly known as Bubba, went home to be with the Lord on October 4, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Wade and Connie Moss Howell; and son, Michael Thomas Howell.

George was the youngest, and only son of five children. He enjoyed spending his quality time with family and friends. He devoted most of his career to Consolidated Freightways - retiring as a member of Teamsters Local Union 592 with over 30 years of service.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Louise E. Howell, affectionately known as "Lou"; four children, Kevin Wade Howell, Lori Lynn Wright (Eric), Crystal Michelli Adams, Warren Scott Howell (Nadine); eight grandchildren (Ashley, Jacob, Danielle, Alexandra, Austin, Hannah, Steven and "Jack"); four great-grandchildren, close nieces and nephews, two stepsons and stepgrandchildren and other loving family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Bliley's-Chippenham, inurnment to follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
28
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.