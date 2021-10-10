HOWELL, George Wade, Jr., 76, of North Chesterfield, more fondly known as Bubba, went home to be with the Lord on October 4, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Wade and Connie Moss Howell; and son, Michael Thomas Howell.
George was the youngest, and only son of five children. He enjoyed spending his quality time with family and friends. He devoted most of his career to Consolidated Freightways - retiring as a member of Teamsters Local Union 592 with over 30 years of service.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Louise E. Howell, affectionately known as "Lou"; four children, Kevin Wade Howell, Lori Lynn Wright (Eric), Crystal Michelli Adams, Warren Scott Howell (Nadine); eight grandchildren (Ashley, Jacob, Danielle, Alexandra, Austin, Hannah, Steven and "Jack"); four great-grandchildren, close nieces and nephews, two stepsons and stepgrandchildren and other loving family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Bliley's-Chippenham, inurnment to follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.