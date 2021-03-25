JACKSON, George P., age 80, of Richmond, departed this life March 20, 2021. He is survived by one daughter, Johnna Jackson; one sister, Carolyn Jackson-Bailey; two brothers, Ernest Redford and Milton T. Jackson Sr.; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends, among them devoted friend, Corine Wyche. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where Mr. Jackson can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Graveside services will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Saturday, 1 p.m. Dr. Theodore Brown officiating. Family and friends assemble at the cemetery Saturday, 12:45 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2021.