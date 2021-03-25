Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George P. Jackson
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
JACKSON, George P., age 80, of Richmond, departed this life March 20, 2021. He is survived by one daughter, Johnna Jackson; one sister, Carolyn Jackson-Bailey; two brothers, Ernest Redford and Milton T. Jackson Sr.; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends, among them devoted friend, Corine Wyche. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where Mr. Jackson can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Graveside services will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Saturday, 1 p.m. Dr. Theodore Brown officiating. Family and friends assemble at the cemetery Saturday, 12:45 p.m.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Mar
27
Memorial Gathering
12:45p.m.
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
VA
Mar
27
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
We miss you and your laugh, and your presence. Continue to rest in peace.
Gayle Lewis
March 19, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
April 6, 2021
Going to miss your laugh and the stories u told us about when u were young RIP my friend
Pearl
March 25, 2021
To the family & friends of George Jackson, We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for George. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor his memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier. Jim Glass General Mgr. Mount Calvary Cemetery 804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
March 25, 2021
Rest well uncle Boog!!! you are already greatly missed.
gayle lewis
March 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results