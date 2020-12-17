JEFFERSON, George Garland, Jr., 79, died December 14, 2020. Mr. Jefferson was a native of Richmond, Va. He is survived by his wife, Dianne Buckle Jefferson; a daughter, Kathryn Jefferson Pruitt; a stepdaughter, Townsend Elizabeth Duane; a sister, Carol Lane Aulick; and two grandchildren, Hayden and Ben Pruitt, all of Richmond, Va. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Richmond and a former member of the Country Club of Virginia and the Commonwealth Club. A private funeral service will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Christchurch School, 49 Seahorse Lane, Christchurch, Va. 23031.
I enjoyed working with Garland and appreciated his humor. We had a lot of good times working together in the Valley and he will be missed by Robin and myself.
Monty Cassell
December 22, 2020
I have very fond memories of Garland at CM and also when he and I moved on to Johnson Controls. He was a good friend of mine. I will miss him dearly
Larry Childress
December 18, 2020
Thoughts and prayers for all of Garland's family.
Bob Madden
December 18, 2020
My sympathies to Garland family.
It was a pleasure working with Garland at CM for many years. We had great conversations about boating on the Chesapeake Bay.
He will be missed buy many.
Steve Connell
December 18, 2020
My condolences to Garland's family. May you find peace during this difficult time. Garland was one of a kind and he will truly be missed by all those that knew him and loved him. May he rest in peace.
Christina Nowlin
December 17, 2020
My sympathies to Carol Lane and all members of the Jefferson family. Garland was smart and funny and a good friend when we were tweens.
Guy Tower
December 17, 2020
my sincerest condolences to the family, as he spoke about you often and loved you very much!
I had the great pleasure of working with Garland for a number of years at CM, as well as sharing an adjoining work space with him... and let me tell you, I enjoyed every minute of it! Garland did things his way, he got them done and he had fun doing it!
Rest easy 'ol friend!
Robert Swiger (Swag)
December 17, 2020
Wishing you strength and comfort during this difficult time. God Bless!