my sincerest condolences to the family, as he spoke about you often and loved you very much! I had the great pleasure of working with Garland for a number of years at CM, as well as sharing an adjoining work space with him... and let me tell you, I enjoyed every minute of it! Garland did things his way, he got them done and he had fun doing it! Rest easy 'ol friend!

Robert Swiger (Swag) December 17, 2020