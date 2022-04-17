KIRITSIS, George, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2022. His loving wife, Mae was by his side. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science and a Master of Science degree from Columbia University. A private funeral was held by Father Nicholas Bacalis. A Celebration of Life will be held in George's honor at a later date. May his memory be eternal. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.