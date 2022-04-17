Menu
George Kiritsis
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
KIRITSIS, George, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2022. His loving wife, Mae was by his side. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science and a Master of Science degree from Columbia University. A private funeral was held by Father Nicholas Bacalis. A Celebration of Life will be held in George's honor at a later date. May his memory be eternal. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.
