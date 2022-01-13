LATHAM, George Henry, III, 74, died on January 11, 2022. George was born in Delaware, but had lived in Virginia most of his life after attending Virginia Tech and graduating in 1969. He was very proud of the Latham family heritage that spanned several generations in Culpeper County, Va. George is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Ozmore; and grandsons, Grant and Charley; his stepdaughter, Vanessa Latham, her wife, Sherry; and grandson, Brayden; his son, George Henry "Hank" Latham IV and his wife, Julie; his daughter, Paula "Polly" Latham; and his son, Daniel Latham. He is also survived by four nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Henry Latham Jr. and Gerda Latham; his beloved aunts, Arne Morford (Bruce) and Friede Dengel ( Rudy); his cousin, Fred Eastham; and his much-loved sister, Dorothy Agnew and her husband, Bill. Known as "Papa" to his children, George was also a graduate of University of Richmond, where he obtained his M.B.A. George worked 34 years for the Virginia State Corporation Commission and retired as Deputy Commissioner of Financial Institutions in 2007. His most loved interests were history, Hokie football, golf, country music and Bible study, all loves he passed on to his children. He was a lifelong Hokie fan. George held tickets to the Masters Golf Tournament and loved taking friends and family with him to Georgia each year. He was an active member of Grace Community Baptist Church and participated in Bible study, as well as other church activities. In addition, George was able to complete a number of mission trips in his life, most of which were overseas. He was also a Gideon and was Past Master of Richmond Lodge No. 10 A.F. & A.M. His biggest love of all, however, was family and he was happiest at family gatherings with his children and extended family. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., with a Masonic service to be held at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, January 17 at Grace Community Baptist Church, 2400 Pump Road. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607-3000 (www.samaritanspurse.org
) or to the HELLP Syndrome Society, Inc., P.O. Box 44, Bethany, W.Va. 26032 (www.preeclampsia.org
).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2022.