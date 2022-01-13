Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
George Henry Latham III
LATHAM, George Henry, III, 74, died on January 11, 2022. George was born in Delaware, but had lived in Virginia most of his life after attending Virginia Tech and graduating in 1969. He was very proud of the Latham family heritage that spanned several generations in Culpeper County, Va. George is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Ozmore; and grandsons, Grant and Charley; his stepdaughter, Vanessa Latham, her wife, Sherry; and grandson, Brayden; his son, George Henry "Hank" Latham IV and his wife, Julie; his daughter, Paula "Polly" Latham; and his son, Daniel Latham. He is also survived by four nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Henry Latham Jr. and Gerda Latham; his beloved aunts, Arne Morford (Bruce) and Friede Dengel ( Rudy); his cousin, Fred Eastham; and his much-loved sister, Dorothy Agnew and her husband, Bill. Known as "Papa" to his children, George was also a graduate of University of Richmond, where he obtained his M.B.A. George worked 34 years for the Virginia State Corporation Commission and retired as Deputy Commissioner of Financial Institutions in 2007. His most loved interests were history, Hokie football, golf, country music and Bible study, all loves he passed on to his children. He was a lifelong Hokie fan. George held tickets to the Masters Golf Tournament and loved taking friends and family with him to Georgia each year. He was an active member of Grace Community Baptist Church and participated in Bible study, as well as other church activities. In addition, George was able to complete a number of mission trips in his life, most of which were overseas. He was also a Gideon and was Past Master of Richmond Lodge No. 10 A.F. & A.M. His biggest love of all, however, was family and he was happiest at family gatherings with his children and extended family. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., with a Masonic service to be held at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, January 17 at Grace Community Baptist Church, 2400 Pump Road. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607-3000 (www.samaritanspurse.org) or to the HELLP Syndrome Society, Inc., P.O. Box 44, Bethany, W.Va. 26032 (www.preeclampsia.org).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Jan
16
Service
7:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Jan
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Grace Community Baptist Church
2400 Pump Road, VA
Papa may not have contributed to me in genetic ways, as I am sure you all can tell by my height. However, I couldn't possibly fully express all the other meaningful and impactful ways he contributed to my life. When Papa married my mom, he wasn't just giving his heart to her- he gave it to me also. He took on the roll of being my Dad in every way imaginable. Papa taught me so much- he taught me how to play golf, how to wash a car, and eventually how to drive one. He taught me respect, of both life and property. He instilled in me the values of working hard for what i want, and to always finish what I started- that doing something half way is worse than doing nothing at all. And seemingly most importantly- to never, under any circumstances, push my plate away from me when I am done eating. Papa not only introduced me to all things VA tech, but he was the very beginning of my love, enthusiasm, and passion for Hokie Nation, and for team sports in general. I will always cherish the memories made- the many trips-the Saturday car rides to Blacksburg for Hokie football and basketball. And.... I could never forget every other Saturday of the year.. when we would pull out of our driveway, in henrico, passing our own mailbox, and drive backroads only, to the Goochland post office. After the mission to the post office was completed successfully, we were then rewarded with breakfast at Satterwhites, and a bucket of golf balls at Bogeys. Surpassing the many contributions and gifts Papa gave me, the greatest and most cherished of all, is my siblings. Rebecca, Hank, Polly, and Daniel. Our family would not be the family it is, if it weren't for him. In closing, I am forever grateful for Papa for a million and four reasons. But, the greatest of these- is love.
VANESSA LATHAM
Family
January 17, 2022
To my beautiful grandchildren I want to say I am so sorry your father is gone. It is hard to lose a loved one. You will weep and you will laugh in the coming days in no special order. And that is as it should be. Both emotions help heal the wound in your heart. Gram loves each of you...
Carole Olson
Family
January 16, 2022
