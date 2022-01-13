Papa may not have contributed to me in genetic ways, as I am sure you all can tell by my height. However, I couldn't possibly fully express all the other meaningful and impactful ways he contributed to my life. When Papa married my mom, he wasn't just giving his heart to her- he gave it to me also. He took on the roll of being my Dad in every way imaginable. Papa taught me so much- he taught me how to play golf, how to wash a car, and eventually how to drive one. He taught me respect, of both life and property. He instilled in me the values of working hard for what i want, and to always finish what I started- that doing something half way is worse than doing nothing at all. And seemingly most importantly- to never, under any circumstances, push my plate away from me when I am done eating. Papa not only introduced me to all things VA tech, but he was the very beginning of my love, enthusiasm, and passion for Hokie Nation, and for team sports in general. I will always cherish the memories made- the many trips-the Saturday car rides to Blacksburg for Hokie football and basketball. And.... I could never forget every other Saturday of the year.. when we would pull out of our driveway, in henrico, passing our own mailbox, and drive backroads only, to the Goochland post office. After the mission to the post office was completed successfully, we were then rewarded with breakfast at Satterwhites, and a bucket of golf balls at Bogeys. Surpassing the many contributions and gifts Papa gave me, the greatest and most cherished of all, is my siblings. Rebecca, Hank, Polly, and Daniel. Our family would not be the family it is, if it weren't for him. In closing, I am forever grateful for Papa for a million and four reasons. But, the greatest of these- is love.

VANESSA LATHAM Family January 17, 2022