LINYEAR, George Talbot, 83, entered eternal life on May 29, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Annie Linyear of Norfolk, Va.; and is survived by his wife of 45 years, Alice Strozik Linyear; his son, William Talbot Linyear of Chesterfield, Va.; his daughter, Lori Katerina Smith of Virginia Beach, Va.; and his three grandchildren, Stephany Smith and husband, Robert, of Norfolk, Erica Lee of Studio City, Calif., Nathaniel Smith Jr. of Virginia Beach, Va.; five great-grandchildren, Carter, Nora, Samantha, Robert and Christian; and numerous cousins.
George graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk, Va., attended Norfolk State University, served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Alaska.
George was the first African American employed by the Virginian-Pilot newspaper in Norfolk and was their graphic artist. He was also self-employed and ended his career as a realtor in Richmond, Virginia. He enjoyed painting, music, helping others, feeding the many animals who visited his home and exploring the universe with his favorite TV program, Ancient Aliens.
The family is grateful for the care and kindness provided by the staff at the Mcguire VA Medical Center.
Services will be held at Saint Edward The Confessor Catholic Church at 2700 Dolfield Drive on June 17, followed by interment at the church. Funeral arrangements by Woody Funeral Home on Huguenot Road.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite charity
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.