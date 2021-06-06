Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
George Talbot Linyear
Booker T. Washington High School
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
LINYEAR, George Talbot, 83, entered eternal life on May 29, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Annie Linyear of Norfolk, Va.; and is survived by his wife of 45 years, Alice Strozik Linyear; his son, William Talbot Linyear of Chesterfield, Va.; his daughter, Lori Katerina Smith of Virginia Beach, Va.; and his three grandchildren, Stephany Smith and husband, Robert, of Norfolk, Erica Lee of Studio City, Calif., Nathaniel Smith Jr. of Virginia Beach, Va.; five great-grandchildren, Carter, Nora, Samantha, Robert and Christian; and numerous cousins.

George graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk, Va., attended Norfolk State University, served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Alaska.

George was the first African American employed by the Virginian-Pilot newspaper in Norfolk and was their graphic artist. He was also self-employed and ended his career as a realtor in Richmond, Virginia. He enjoyed painting, music, helping others, feeding the many animals who visited his home and exploring the universe with his favorite TV program, Ancient Aliens.

The family is grateful for the care and kindness provided by the staff at the Mcguire VA Medical Center.

Services will be held at Saint Edward The Confessor Catholic Church at 2700 Dolfield Drive on June 17, followed by interment at the church. Funeral arrangements by Woody Funeral Home on Huguenot Road.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite charity. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhome

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Service
Saint Edward The Confessor Catholic Church
2700 Dolfield Drive, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest sympathy...wonderful memories of George, his quiet kindness and sincere friendship...
Marlyne Cain
Friend
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results