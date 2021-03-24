MATTHEWS, George "Billy" Lee, 82, of Richmond, passed away on March 21, 2021. George was preceded in death by mother, Melvina Matthews; brother, Robert Matthews; and stepsons, Claudio and Amaury of Brazil. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 53 years, Carmen Rose Matthews; sister, Shirley Curtis; daughter, Binita Matthews; grandchildren, April, Briana, Alexis and Courtney (Harmony); 10 great-grandchildren; devoted cousin, Gloria J. Matthews; and a host of other family and friends. George attended Maggie Walker High School. He retired from Cokesbury after 35 years of service as a building manager. He was a member of Richmond Metropolitan Antique Cars. George also proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. A service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A link to the livestream of the service can be found on Blileys.com
. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2021.