George Lee "Billy" Matthews
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
MATTHEWS, George "Billy" Lee, 82, of Richmond, passed away on March 21, 2021. George was preceded in death by mother, Melvina Matthews; brother, Robert Matthews; and stepsons, Claudio and Amaury of Brazil. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 53 years, Carmen Rose Matthews; sister, Shirley Curtis; daughter, Binita Matthews; grandchildren, April, Briana, Alexis and Courtney (Harmony); 10 great-grandchildren; devoted cousin, Gloria J. Matthews; and a host of other family and friends. George attended Maggie Walker High School. He retired from Cokesbury after 35 years of service as a building manager. He was a member of Richmond Metropolitan Antique Cars. George also proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. A service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A link to the livestream of the service can be found on Blileys.com. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Service
1:30p.m.
Bliley's - Central
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tim, Bill and I was sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. Matthews. We would like to express our deepest sympathy. 3504 Patrick Ave. The Stokes Family
Jeanette Brooks
March 29, 2021
Carmen, you are in my heart, thoughts, and prayers.
Dana King
March 28, 2021
Carmen: God will give you that unknown and unseen strength in the time of our need. He will provide that for you in your hour. We will remember our Sundays @ the 8am services at church, the Fashion you and George for the Church Interest Group, our little group's laughter. You have a lot of of memories, 53!! Hold them to your heart. You are strong and God will help you to carry on! Andrea and Jerry Sharpe
Andrea Peyton-Sharpe
March 25, 2021
Carmen, your Fed family sends you love. You were always special to us.
Jack Blanton
March 24, 2021
Carmen, we are so sorry and we are thinking of you with great affection.
Mason and Wyatt Beazley
March 24, 2021
Rest in Peace 2nd Cousin. You will be missed. Love You Always. Carmen stay strong you took care of Billy until the end. Love You!!
Pamela Y. Matthews-Purcell
March 24, 2021
To Aunt Carmen,My Love and Heart Goes Out To You,Be Strong Auntee,Uncle Billy Will always be remembered In My Heart.
Michael Lomax
March 24, 2021
My prayers are with you at this time,I pray God's Love and Peace is with you all. Love and blessings in Jesus Name.
Ruth GILES
March 24, 2021
Carmen, Condolences to you and your family. Praying your strength in the Lord. God Bless !!! Katrina..former member MLWalker Chapter and friend of late Mrs. Dora White
Katrina Jackson Hicks
March 24, 2021
To Carmen and Family my prayers are for you at this time.God will comfort you and keep you.
Yvonne CarterHewlett
March 24, 2021
