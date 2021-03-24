Carmen: God will give you that unknown and unseen strength in the time of our need. He will provide that for you in your hour. We will remember our Sundays @ the 8am services at church, the Fashion you and George for the Church Interest Group, our little group's laughter. You have a lot of of memories, 53!! Hold them to your heart. You are strong and God will help you to carry on! Andrea and Jerry Sharpe

Andrea Peyton-Sharpe March 25, 2021