George "Pat" McFaden Jr.
1936 - 2020
MCFADEN, George "Pat", Jr., 84, of Aylett, Va., went home to be with his Lord and Savior December 11, 2020, at home, with his wife and loved ones by his side. Born October 9, 1936, in Washington D.C., he was the son of the late, George "Harry" McFaden Sr. and Mildred Madison McFaden. Pat is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy Commins McFaden; his sons, James McFaden (Melissa), Brian McFaden (Crystal), Patrick McFaden (Jennifer) and Michael Mann; his daughter, Kimberly Kunkler; his grandchildren, Ryan, Stephen, Kevin, Bailey, Connor and Cole; his great-grandchildren, Brandon, Clara, Liam, Chandler, Noah and Colton; a brother, Daniel McFaden (Ann); and numerous nieces and nephews. Pat was a lifetime civil servant with the Department of Agriculture, holding numerous positions in Richmond, Va., Austin, Texas, New Orleans, La., Hyattsville, Md. and Washington, D.C., before retiring in 1995. He was an active member of Sharon Baptist Church, serving as deacon, church administrator, Sunday school director, teacher and choir member. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Sharon Baptist Church, 901 Sharon Road, King William, Va. 23086. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Sharon Baptist Church or the Mangohick Volunteer Rescue Squad.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Sharon Baptist Church
901 Sharon Road, King William, VA
