George Michael Rowland
ROWLAND, George Michael, 63, of Chesterfield, passed away unexpectedly on October 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Eugene Rowland Sr. and Betty Cox Rowland; and sister, Sandra Rowland Loker. He is survived by his brother, Harold Eugene Rowland Jr. and his wife, Kathleen of Disputanta; nieces, Kelsey B. Rowland of Henrico and Ryann M. Rowland of Disputanta. Also surviving George are a special aunt, Gloria Robinson of Mechanicville; uncle, Hoover Rowland of Zwolle, La.; numerous cousins, friends and co-workers too many to mention by name. George is also survived by his lifelong friend, Mark Tucker of Chesterfield. George also leaves behind his beloved animals and the memories of all the others he raised throughout his life. They meant the world to him and were his "children." George was born in Petersburg, Virginia and raised in Hopewell, Virginia. He was a 1980 graduate of Hopewell High and a 1984 graduate of Virginia Tech. He retired after a long career with the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, Richmond, Va. George's passions were his love of God and his Catholic faith. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bon Air, Va. George tirelessly volunteered to assist his church community and its members whenever a need arose. He was a brother of the Knights of Columbus and a brother of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. George was also active in politics, serving as campaign manager for several local campaigns and always willing to assist state and national campaigns when asked. George loved all his friends at Zacharias Ganey Health Institute, dining out with friends and family at Firebirds restaurant and his occasional visit to Rosie's to try and win the jackpot. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at J.T. Morriss & Son, Chester Chapel. A Latin Requiem Mass will be celebrated in his memory at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bon Air, Va. Graveside burial service will be immediately after the Mass at Sunset Memorial Park in Chester, Va. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 828 Buford Road, Chesterfield, Va. 23235 or any charity of your choice. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road, Chester, VA 23831
Oct
29
Requiem Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
, Bon Air, Virginia
Oct
29
Graveside service
Sunset Memorial Park
, Chester, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Remembering Michael and his Mom with great fondness. May they rest in peace, Amen
Antoinette C. Cleary
October 28, 2020
Mike it's so hard to believe that you have gotten your wings and that you are now resting in the arms of our Lord . I we miss all the birthday lunches that we had the Christmas parties, yard sales at your church and expressly the after Christmas dinner that you had for me and your friends . You would make those crab cakes just for me because you knew how much I loved your crab cakes . I will cherish all the good times that we shed together and there will never be another George Michael Rowland rest in paradise my friend until we meet again . Love and miss you dearly . Your Trainer Rose Jordan
Rose Jordan
October 28, 2020