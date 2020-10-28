Mike it's so hard to believe that you have gotten your wings and that you are now resting in the arms of our Lord . I we miss all the birthday lunches that we had the Christmas parties, yard sales at your church and expressly the after Christmas dinner that you had for me and your friends . You would make those crab cakes just for me because you knew how much I loved your crab cakes . I will cherish all the good times that we shed together and there will never be another George Michael Rowland rest in paradise my friend until we meet again . Love and miss you dearly . Your Trainer Rose Jordan

Rose Jordan October 28, 2020