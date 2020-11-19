



CRONE, George O., Jr., 84, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on November 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, George O. Crone Sr. and Frances Tyler Crone. George is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Joyce Burnette Crone; his children, Steve Crone, Daryl Crone, Jacqueline C. Beasley, Matthew Crone and George "Trey" Crone III; grandchildren, Sarah Gallegos, Elaine Renick, Dustin "Dutch" Crone, Amy Semken, Clyde Crone, Cassie Crone, George "Olie" Crone IV, Dylan Crone and Austin Crone; and great-grandson, Grady Semken. George is a proud graduate of Benedictine High School and later served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Bell Atlantic/Verizon after 36 years. Whether a player, coach, umpire, or referee he was an avid sports enthusiast most of his life. He was a loving husband and father and his tremendous presence will be eternally missed. A funeral ceremony will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, at Bliley's- Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the ceremony. Interment will take place at Signal Hill Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2020.