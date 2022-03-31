O'MARA, George Martin "Mac", 85, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in a local hospital. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Harriet; his son, Martin O'Mara and wife, Janet; granddaughter, Amanda Vierrether and husband, Taylor; grandson, Aaron O'Mara and wife, Jessica; two sisters, Elizabeth O'Mara, her son, Matthew Cody and Mary Lou Hilton and husband, Charles. Mac graduated from Hermitage High School in 1955. During his younger years, he was very active in the Sea Scouts of the Robert E. Lee Council. He served in the U.S. Air National Guard, where he was activated during the Berlin Crisis. He was a man of many interests and hobbies, including Ham Radio, a member of the Richmond Amateur Radio Club, also a member of Central Virginia Radio Enthusiasts. Mac was very proud of serving from 1988 to 1989 as Exalted Ruler of Richmond Elks Lodge #45. He was a retired Randolph-Macon College employee. Our family wishes to thank the excellent and compassionate care given by Affinity of Virginia Care. They helped us help Mac die exactly as he wished. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Bliley's - Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment will be in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia Courthouse, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2022.