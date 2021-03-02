Menu
George L. Short
SHORT, George L., 76, of Henrico, died March 1, 2021. Surviving are his wife, Mary E. Short; daughter, Hope M. (Lakiri) Holman; four sons, Antonia E., Pierre L. (Melinda), Phillip D. (Kendall) Short and Paul M. McWilliams; 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Lawrence (Gladolis) Short; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, March 9, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. A private funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Bishop Lylton C. Crenshaw officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Live-streaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com. There will be no repast following ceremony. Please respect the family's wishes at this time.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To The Family, May God grant you all comfort at this time of need, may he bless each and everyone of you with memories of George. Blessing to you All. Love William and Connie and Lil Will
Connie Mangum
March 12, 2021
My God bless you and give you strength in every area of your need. I knew George through my brother in-law Dennis Jordan. He was a uplifting guy. May he rest in peace. Best, Dr. Virgil Winters
Dr. Virgil Winters
March 11, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to you and your family during this very difficult time. May God hold you and keep you all in His perfect peace and comfort. May He look upon you and shower you with his many blessings. God bless you all. We will be praying for you. Rest in Heavenly Peace, Mr. George, you will be missed dearly.
Yosheda Valentine-Robinson
March 10, 2021
One of the best human beings I´ve ever met. He was a mentor, role model and father figure to me and so many others. I´m blessed to have had the chance and opportunity to have had him in my life. You will be missed without a doubt . Mr. Short Rest In Peace
Robert Orson David
March 9, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
March 8, 2021
Condolences to all. Let me know if there is anything I can do to help.
Kenneth Brown
March 7, 2021
Sorry for the loss of my cousin. Praying strength for my family during this difficult time!!
Rodney & Edna Johnson
March 6, 2021
Memories are the legacy of Love! Memories of Love and friendship are treasures that I can carry with me always! Until we reunited in eternity - Miss you Uncle George
Shirley Lewis
March 3, 2021
Uncle, it will never be the same without you being here....thank you soooooo much for all the love & wisdom that you instilled in me...RIP until we meet again....I Love you& will miss you...your daughter neice...
Renay Short Kennedy
Daughter
March 3, 2021
The Graham Family sends their sincere condolences to the Short Family. May Mr. Short rest in Peace and Power.
Mr. Cleo Graham
March 2, 2021
Mary and family, I hope you will understand, although these words are few, our sincere thoughts and prayers are with you. Your loss is shared by many who knew and loved George. I want to thank you for allowing him to be a part of our lives (especially as a dad to Michelle and Marquis). So, caring thoughts are with you much more than words can tell. A few words to let you know how very much we care. May you feel the strength of God as we hold you in our prayers. We love you very much! Pat
Patricia (Pat) Scott
March 2, 2021
