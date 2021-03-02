Mary and family, I hope you will understand, although these words are few, our sincere thoughts and prayers are with you. Your loss is shared by many who knew and loved George. I want to thank you for allowing him to be a part of our lives (especially as a dad to Michelle and Marquis). So, caring thoughts are with you much more than words can tell. A few words to let you know how very much we care. May you feel the strength of God as we hold you in our prayers. We love you very much! Pat

Patricia (Pat) Scott March 2, 2021