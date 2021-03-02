SHORT, George L., 76, of Henrico, died March 1, 2021. Surviving are his wife, Mary E. Short; daughter, Hope M. (Lakiri) Holman; four sons, Antonia E., Pierre L. (Melinda), Phillip D. (Kendall) Short and Paul M. McWilliams; 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Lawrence (Gladolis) Short; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, March 9, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. A private funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Bishop Lylton C. Crenshaw officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Live-streaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
. There will be no repast following ceremony. Please respect the family's wishes at this time.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2021.