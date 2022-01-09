Menu
George A. Smith Jr.
SMITH, George A., Jr., age 73, of Richmond, departed this life December 31, 2021. He is survived by his devoted partner, Jene Smith, her daughter and granddaughter, Yolanda and Shaniqua Smith; one sister, Laverne Easter; one brother, Kenneth Smith; one aunt, Effie Womack; two nieces, Diane Smith and Tomika Haiden; two nephews, Eldridge Smith Jr. and Mark Easter; a host of cousins, three stepgrandchildren and other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Monday at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Minister Eldridge Smith Jr. officiating. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Monday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc.
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
