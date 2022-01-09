SMITH, George A., Jr., age 73, of Richmond, departed this life December 31, 2021. He is survived by his devoted partner, Jene Smith, her daughter and granddaughter, Yolanda and Shaniqua Smith; one sister, Laverne Easter; one brother, Kenneth Smith; one aunt, Effie Womack; two nieces, Diane Smith and Tomika Haiden; two nephews, Eldridge Smith Jr. and Mark Easter; a host of cousins, three stepgrandchildren and other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Monday at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Minister Eldridge Smith Jr. officiating. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Monday.