TERRY, George Dunbar, Jr., 80, departed this life September 9, 2021. George leaves to cherish his smiles, love and memories one son, Kevin Randall; three brothers, Jerome Terry (Sandy), Franklin Terry (Joyce), all of Richmond, Va. and Robert Terry (Pamela) of Manassas, Va. He also leaves to cherish him two loving aunts, Grace Smith and Edith Terry; a close friend, Verna Barry; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a Celebration of Life will be held Monday, September 20, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 18, 2021.