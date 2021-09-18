Menu
George Dunbar Terry Jr.
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
TERRY, George Dunbar, Jr., 80, departed this life September 9, 2021. George leaves to cherish his smiles, love and memories one son, Kevin Randall; three brothers, Jerome Terry (Sandy), Franklin Terry (Joyce), all of Richmond, Va. and Robert Terry (Pamela) of Manassas, Va. He also leaves to cherish him two loving aunts, Grace Smith and Edith Terry; a close friend, Verna Barry; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a Celebration of Life will be held Monday, September 20, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mimms Funeral Service, Inc..
3 Entries
We are distant cousins but knew each other and both lived in Hickory Hill. We are sorry for your lost and sending prayers of comfort. May God keep you in his Grace
Roland, Sheila,Mark and Paula Mayo
Family
September 21, 2021
My deepest sympathy to The Family. He was a sweet person to be around. Much love to The Terry Family I often think about you all. Cassandra.
Evàngelist Cassandra Zelma Frye Smith
Work
September 18, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
September 18, 2021
