MARTIN, George Thomas, 92, of Tappahannock, Va., passed away peacefully at his home on October 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sue N. Martin; his daughter, Brenda (John); his son, Ron (Debbie); and was predeceased by his daughter, Pat (Robert). He was also predeceased by a grandson, but is survived by two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He loved his family, his farm, and having served his country, he held a special place in his heart for veterans. A small memorial service is planned for the future. For those wishing to make a memorial contribution, please consider the Veterans of Foreign Wars or the Disabled American Veterans
Charitable Service Trust.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.