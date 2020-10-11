Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
George Thomas Martin
MARTIN, George Thomas, 92, of Tappahannock, Va., passed away peacefully at his home on October 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sue N. Martin; his daughter, Brenda (John); his son, Ron (Debbie); and was predeceased by his daughter, Pat (Robert). He was also predeceased by a grandson, but is survived by two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He loved his family, his farm, and having served his country, he held a special place in his heart for veterans. A small memorial service is planned for the future. For those wishing to make a memorial contribution, please consider the Veterans of Foreign Wars or the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.