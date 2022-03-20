Menu
George Edward Tompkins
TOMPKINS, George Edward, 75, of Blackstone, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Earl Sr. and Iris Allene Tompkins; three sisters, Grace Louise Roughton, Dorothy Ann Crews and Daisy Mae Tompkins; three brothers, William F., Howard Earl Jr. and Dwight Byrd Tompkins. George is survived by his sisters, Thelma Jean Williams and Patricia Dale Martin (Joe), both of Blackstone; and a brother, James R. Tompkins (Dianna) of Farmville, Va.; and many nieces and nephews. George was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Germany and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A graveside funeral service with military honors will be held in Lakeview Cemetery in Blackstone on March 24, 2022 at 1 p.m. Arrangements are by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
