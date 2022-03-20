TOMPKINS, George Edward, 75, of Blackstone, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Earl Sr. and Iris Allene Tompkins; three sisters, Grace Louise Roughton, Dorothy Ann Crews and Daisy Mae Tompkins; three brothers, William F., Howard Earl Jr. and Dwight Byrd Tompkins. George is survived by his sisters, Thelma Jean Williams and Patricia Dale Martin (Joe), both of Blackstone; and a brother, James R. Tompkins (Dianna) of Farmville, Va.; and many nieces and nephews. George was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Germany and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A graveside funeral service with military honors will be held in Lakeview Cemetery in Blackstone on March 24, 2022 at 1 p.m. Arrangements are by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.