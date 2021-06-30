TURNER, George Graves, 70, of Glen Allen, Va., died on Sunday, June 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Rosie Turner. George is survived by his brother, Bill Turner (Rosemary); and his niece and nephew, Kara Lafon and Andy Turner. He volunteered for 40 years at Thomas Jefferson High School as the equipment manager. He was loved by all at the school. George absolutely loved Thomas Jefferson High School and would do anything for them. George will be placed with his parents at Westhampton Memorial Park and a Celebration of Life will be held in the fall. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.