Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George Graves Turner
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
TURNER, George Graves, 70, of Glen Allen, Va., died on Sunday, June 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Rosie Turner. George is survived by his brother, Bill Turner (Rosemary); and his niece and nephew, Kara Lafon and Andy Turner. He volunteered for 40 years at Thomas Jefferson High School as the equipment manager. He was loved by all at the school. George absolutely loved Thomas Jefferson High School and would do anything for them. George will be placed with his parents at Westhampton Memorial Park and a Celebration of Life will be held in the fall. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
My dear friend, George: Too many memories to mention, but your constant support of and love for TJ will never be forgotten. You were the ultimate Viking!
Betsy Roberson
Work
July 1, 2021
Rest In Peace George. So many memories. Anything we needed for a band performance or practice he got it done with no issue. We appreciate it!! Much love !!
Javon F
School
June 30, 2021
George was special! We talked frequently and were always impressed with his good nature. We never heard him complain about anything. Nick enjoyed talking with him about sports events on television. His phone calls will be missed. We know that he is resting peacefully.
Patsy (Fore) & Nick Nichols
Family
June 30, 2021
George was a fixture at TJ and a friend to anyone who met him. He met us all with a smile and was the biggest Viking fan there ever was. George, thanks for being a ray of light to all of us at Tee Jay. You will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
Jonisha Pollard TJ c/o 2001
School
June 30, 2021
George was a true champion of TJ. His kindness knew no bounds. God bless you, George. You were truly loved.
Susan Walsh
Work
June 30, 2021
My sincere sympathy is extended to the family of George Turner. It has been my distinct honor and privilege to have known George for the past forty years. He always made me feel better after a visit with him. May he rest in peace.
Anthony Fierro
June 30, 2021
To know George was to love him! He was a very special and amazing person indeed who will never be forgotten! Over the past several years I had enjoyed frequent phone calls from George, chatting over sports events, the weather, etc. I will miss hearing his voice but know he is resting in peace with his beloved family. My thoughts and prayers to Bill, Rosemary, Kara and Andy. Thank you for being a light in this world, George!!! I will miss you!
Wanda Morris Curley
Family
June 30, 2021
What a wonderful person who was a giver in this world and not a taker may God Bless his soul ,rest easy my friend We will miss you.
Bill Holt
School
June 30, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results