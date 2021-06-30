To know George was to love him! He was a very special and amazing person indeed who will never be forgotten! Over the past several years I had enjoyed frequent phone calls from George, chatting over sports events, the weather, etc. I will miss hearing his voice but know he is resting in peace with his beloved family. My thoughts and prayers to Bill, Rosemary, Kara and Andy. Thank you for being a light in this world, George!!! I will miss you!

Wanda Morris Curley Family June 30, 2021