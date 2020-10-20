GARRETT, George Vernon, 59, passed peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, October 18, 2020, after battling liver and lung cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, George Raymond Garrett. He is survived by his mother, Marie Fulcher Garrett; and his sister, Elizabeth Jane Garrett; and many family and friends. George was a 1979 graduate of Warwick Christian School in Richmond. He was very popular in high school as well as being a good athlete. He lettered in baseball, basketball and soccer. During his junior year, he was voted second string on the all-star soccer team for the Richmond Area Independent School League. He also liked to play tennis as well as many other sports. George worked for many years in the printing business at Richmond Gravure and Curtis 1000. While at Curtis 1000, he was the youngest employee to be promoted to supervisor. After leaving the printing business, he was an auto mechanic for the remainder of his days. In his leisure time he enjoyed fishing. Visitation will be held at the Dunkum Funeral Home in Dillwyn, Va., on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. at the family cemetery.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2020.