ELLIOT, George W., 86, of Newtown, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at his home. He was the owner and operator of Tidewater Machine Shop in Aylett for 33 years. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Betty Schools Elliott; his daughters, Sheryl Elliott and Sharon Burton (Curt); eight grandchildren, Tyler Seal (Ashley), Chad Seal (Emily), Chris Burton (Kristen), Joshua Burton (Rebecca), Douglas Burton (Tamara), Dylan Burton (Courtney), Vincent Burton and Ruby Burton; and 15 great-grandchildren. His daughter, Sheilah Seal (Ronnie), preceded him in death. A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, December 4, at 2 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church, Sparta. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aylett Country Day School or Upper King and Queen Fire Department. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2020.