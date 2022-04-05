WILLCOX, Deacon George Russell, 69, of Henrico, departed this life March 30, 2022. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Willie Ann Willcox; parents, George and Lucy Willcox. Surviving are his loving and devoted daughter, Angela Minor; two aunts, one uncle, a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Quioccasin Baptist Church, 9011 Quioccasin Rd., Rev. Theodore T. Brown, officiating. Remains will rest at Oscar's Mortuary, 1700 Oscar St. New Bern, N.C. where funeral services and burial will be held Saturday, April 9. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2022.