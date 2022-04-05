Menu
Deacon George Russell Willcox
WILLCOX, Deacon George Russell, 69, of Henrico, departed this life March 30, 2022. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Willie Ann Willcox; parents, George and Lucy Willcox. Surviving are his loving and devoted daughter, Angela Minor; two aunts, one uncle, a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Quioccasin Baptist Church, 9011 Quioccasin Rd., Rev. Theodore T. Brown, officiating. Remains will rest at Oscar's Mortuary, 1700 Oscar St. New Bern, N.C. where funeral services and burial will be held Saturday, April 9. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., VA
Apr
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Quioccasin Baptist Church
9011 Quioccasin Rd., VA
Apr
9
Funeral service
Oscar's Mortuary
1700 Oscar St., New Bern, NC
Apr
9
Burial
Oscar's Mortuary
1700 Oscar St., New Bern, NC
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
April 5, 2022
