WILLIAMS, George, age 75, of Richmond, departed this life April 2, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Williams; one daughter, Lori Williams; one son, Alclovis Williams; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one sister, one brother, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, sisters and brothers-in-law and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends Thursday, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Friday at 1 p.m. Rev. Steve Constable officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Friday.