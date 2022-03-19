Menu
Georgia "Mickey" Braxton
BRAXTON, Georgia "Mickey", 98, of Glen Allen, Va., serial entrepreneur and owner of "The Sock Shop," received her wings Wednesday, March 16, 2022. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted children, Brenda Vanness-Boone (Azariah), Jacquelin Harris (Samuel) and George Braxton (Kelly); seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022. The family will receive friends 3 to 4 p.m., with livestreaming on the website. Committal service 1 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at Roselawn Memory Gardens.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 3:00p.m.
March Funeral Home-Laburnum Ave.
2110 E. Laburnum Ave.,, Richmond, VA
Mar
20
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Mar
21
Service
1:00p.m.
Roselawn Memory Gardens
13389 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, VA
