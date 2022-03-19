BRAXTON, Georgia "Mickey", 98, of Glen Allen, Va., serial entrepreneur and owner of "The Sock Shop," received her wings Wednesday, March 16, 2022. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted children, Brenda Vanness-Boone (Azariah), Jacquelin Harris (Samuel) and George Braxton (Kelly); seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022. The family will receive friends 3 to 4 p.m., with livestreaming on the website. Committal service 1 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at Roselawn Memory Gardens.