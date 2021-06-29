Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gerald Edward "Jerry" Adams
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
ADAMS, Gerald "Jerry" Edward, 74, of Moseley, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 26, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rita Laverne Adams Keffer and John Quincy Adams. Jerry is survived by his sister, Donna Adams McGrath (John); nieces, Kathleen "Katie" Adams Schneider, Sarah Adams McGrath; great-nephews, Maddox Schneider, Ryder Morris; best friend and Brother in Christ, Brian Manns; friends, Bobby and Delores Gray, Nina and Stephen Manns, Carole Paitsel and Charles Crismier. Jerry was a proud member of the United States Army, 101st Airborne Division, serving as a combat medic for three years during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a long-time member of Covenant Community Church and loved Jesus. Jerry was a long-time successful local realtor, earning the highest accolades. His beloved family and friends in the congregation of Covenant Community Church will receive guests on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral Home, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. His graveside service will be on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Sunset Memorial Park with the Rev. Charles Crismier officiating. Final rest will be in Sunset Memorial Park. Online condolences at morrissett.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Jul
1
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Jerry, Donna, and I grew up in the same neighborhood. I have many fond memories from that time. I'm sorry to hear of Jerry's passing. Condolences to Donna and her family.
Barbara Green
Friend
June 30, 2021
I met Jerry at the Shag Club. He would come by and we would have a talk session. My condolences to the family.
( J. J. ) Jeannette Jackson
Friend
June 30, 2021
Jerry and I met many years ago and bumped into each other post our Viet Nam service . That was renewed again in real Estate when we were both with Slater Realty. Then the Richmond Shag Club and Community Church finished putting our crossing paths together. Through the years we talked for hours upon hours putting the world together ! GOD Bless you, Jerry .
Bill Boyer III
Friend
June 29, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results