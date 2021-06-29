ADAMS, Gerald "Jerry" Edward, 74, of Moseley, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 26, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rita Laverne Adams Keffer and John Quincy Adams. Jerry is survived by his sister, Donna Adams McGrath (John); nieces, Kathleen "Katie" Adams Schneider, Sarah Adams McGrath; great-nephews, Maddox Schneider, Ryder Morris; best friend and Brother in Christ, Brian Manns; friends, Bobby and Delores Gray, Nina and Stephen Manns, Carole Paitsel and Charles Crismier. Jerry was a proud member of the United States Army, 101st Airborne Division, serving as a combat medic for three years during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a long-time member of Covenant Community Church and loved Jesus. Jerry was a long-time successful local realtor, earning the highest accolades. His beloved family and friends in the congregation of Covenant Community Church will receive guests on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral Home, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. His graveside service will be on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Sunset Memorial Park with the Rev. Charles Crismier officiating. Final rest will be in Sunset Memorial Park. Online condolences at morrissett.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 29, 2021.