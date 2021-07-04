Menu
Gerald Eugene "Jerry" Carr
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
CARR, Gerald Eugene "Jerry", of Midlothian, Va., passed away unexpectedly on June 27, 2021. Jerry was born on January 4, 1947, in Richmond. He was the son of the late Howard Leon Carr and Anna Beatrice Dixon "Pat or Bea" Carr. He is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Margaret "Maggie" P. Carr; daughters, Melissa Carr Fitzgerald (David) and Briana Carr Homan (Alan); grandchildren, Coralynn Gary, Taylor Homan, Lili Homan, Leila Homan and Josie Fitzgerald; brother and sister-in-law, Richard L. "Rick" and Marcia Carr and their sons, Eric (Anne), Brandt (Elizabeth) and Mitch Carr (Claudia). Jerry stayed in touch with extended family and will be missed by his many cherished cousins from the Dixon and Carr families. Jerry was a 1965 graduate of John Marshall High School, where he was a proud member of the Cadet Corps band. He attended Richmond Professional Institute (now VCU) and was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Richmond. Jerry was employed by State Planters Bank, Southeast Bank, American Express, Philip Morris, Long & Foster Realty and retired from The Federal Reserve Bank. He loved his wife (Maggie), having fun and enjoying all kinds of music, including a good band drumline and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. He relished fishing with his girls and being near the water. He decorated his house and dressed festively for all holidays. He was a loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10). A celebration of Jerry's life will follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Kenneth Priddy officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to the Richmond Animal League, 11401 International Dr., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23236, ral.org/index.php/how_to_help/donate/ or Richmond Friends of the Homeless, Attn: Shawnee Hansen, 4600 Jaydee Dr., Moseley, Va. 23120, richmondfriendsof

thehomeless.org/donate.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Jul
7
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
So sorry to hear this. We were away when this happened. Had great times with Jerry in the Virginia Ski Club.
Bill Ramsey
Friend
July 10, 2021
Sending my thoughts of comfort and condolences to the family.
Charles D. Whitlock, Jr.
Work
July 7, 2021
Rick and family - I only met Jerry a few times many years ago, but I know your bond was strong and loving. Robyn and I send our deep condolences and love to you and all of your family. May your many happy memories help sustain you in this sad time as God holds you in the palms off his hands.
Richard Kay
July 5, 2021
Dearest Maggie, your "Angel Bunny" was a special man indeed! His love for life was expressed in all he did while going to concerts, celebrating and dressing up for holidays or just being on the water relaxing. The two of you were perfectly matched! My condolences for your loss. Cherish your memories-you have a treasure trove! Sincerely, Dolly
Dolly Williams Carter
Friend
July 4, 2021
To Jerry´s family, his exceptional smile, welcoming heart, eggnog, and grilled pork with peanut sauce will be missed. To Maggie, children, and family, I know your loss is great our deepest and heartfelt sympathies are with you all. I hope your cherished memories will help sustain you through your grief. Love, Pat and Jeff
Pat Baker-Black and Jeff Black
Friend
July 4, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
July 4, 2021
