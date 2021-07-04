CARR, Gerald Eugene "Jerry", of Midlothian, Va., passed away unexpectedly on June 27, 2021. Jerry was born on January 4, 1947, in Richmond. He was the son of the late Howard Leon Carr and Anna Beatrice Dixon "Pat or Bea" Carr. He is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Margaret "Maggie" P. Carr; daughters, Melissa Carr Fitzgerald (David) and Briana Carr Homan (Alan); grandchildren, Coralynn Gary, Taylor Homan, Lili Homan, Leila Homan and Josie Fitzgerald; brother and sister-in-law, Richard L. "Rick" and Marcia Carr and their sons, Eric (Anne), Brandt (Elizabeth) and Mitch Carr (Claudia). Jerry stayed in touch with extended family and will be missed by his many cherished cousins from the Dixon and Carr families. Jerry was a 1965 graduate of John Marshall High School, where he was a proud member of the Cadet Corps band. He attended Richmond Professional Institute (now VCU) and was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Richmond. Jerry was employed by State Planters Bank, Southeast Bank, American Express, Philip Morris, Long & Foster Realty and retired from The Federal Reserve Bank. He loved his wife (Maggie), having fun and enjoying all kinds of music, including a good band drumline and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. He relished fishing with his girls and being near the water. He decorated his house and dressed festively for all holidays. He was a loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10). A celebration of Jerry's life will follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Kenneth Priddy officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to the Richmond Animal League, 11401 International Dr., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23236, ral.org/index.php/how_to_help/donate/
or Richmond Friends of the Homeless, Attn: Shawnee Hansen, 4600 Jaydee Dr., Moseley, Va. 23120, richmondfriendsofthehomeless.org/donate
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.