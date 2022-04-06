Menu
Gerald Grey Currin Jr.
1958 - 2022
BORN
1958
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA
CURRIN, Gerald Grey, Jr., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, April 4, 2022. Gerald was born February 16, 1958 in Richmond, Virginia and was a resident of Williamsburg.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sandra Hughes Currin; and his two beautiful children, Maggie Currin (Daniel Blankinship, fiance') and Ethan Currin. He is also survived by his mother, Laverne Currin; sister, Helene Prince (Butchie); and brothers, Mark Currin (Dorothy) and Edward Currin. His sisters-in-law, Cookie Kundis (David), Toni Diaz (Frank); and his brothers-in-law, Skip Hughes, Butch Hughes (Emily) and Sam Hughes (Sandy) also mourn his passing; as well as many, many nieces, nephews and cousins that he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death and is rejoicing in heaven with his father, Gerald G. Currin Sr.; his sisters-in-law, Mary and Patty; his brother-in-law, Charlie; and several dear aunts and uncles.

Gerald truly did not have an enemy in the world. All who met him felt instantly at ease with his low-key personality. He had a terrific sense of humor and always kept people laughing with his quick wit and playful sarcasm. He was most known for his mispronunciation of many a word. His wife, children and close friends were often brought to tears of laughter at his expense – which he relished and loved.

Gerald would be the first to tell you his greatest achievements in life were his two children. He loved them fiercely and spoke to them every single day. He was incredibly proud of them and their achievements and was honored to be their dad.

Gerald worked for Anheuser Busch for close to 30 years and was a proud member of Teamsters Local 95. He would want his friends from AB to know how much each of their friendships meant to him over the years. He came home with stories daily.

If desired, friends and family may make memorial contributions to Liberty Baptist Church Lanexa, 15810 Liberty Church Road, Lanexa, Virginia 23089.

Funeral arrangements will be coordinated by Nelsen Funeral Home, Williamsburg. Online condolences may be shared at nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are completely heartbroken to hear of Gerald´s passing. Gerald was an amazing, kind and loving man that will be greatly missed. Sending so much love and many prayers to Sandra, Maggie, Ethan and the rest of the family. May God give you strength and peace during this incredibly sad time.
The Buchite family
Friend
April 5, 2022
Love you Gerald.. I will keep you forever in my heart and try to keep your sense of humor alive. Thanks for always being there for me and I can't wait to see you again!
Helene Currin Prince
Family
April 5, 2022
So very sorry to learn of Gerald´s passing. We will continue to pray for strength, comfort and peace for Sandy, Maggie, Ethan and the rest of his family.
Mike and Sharon Covaney
April 5, 2022
We are lifting you all up in prayer at this sad and very difficult time. Gerald was a very special and kind man and he loved you all soo very much! Hugs to Sandra, Maggie, and Ethan.
Steve and Linda Cavanaugh
Friend
April 5, 2022
Thomas Prince, grandson to Gerald G. Currin, Sr (SGM Currin) and Laverne Currin, nephew to Gerald Grey Currin Jr. My uncle was way more than just a uncle to me, he was a friend, a mentor and a light in the darkness. He always took the time to tell me how proud he was that I followed in my grandfather's foot steps, to guide me and motivate me. He is greatly loved and will be forever missed but never forgotten.
SPC Prince Thomas
April 5, 2022
Uncle Gerald was one of a kind. He was the most kind, funny and most loving human beings. So many things happen in life that don´t make sense, he may be gone but we will never forget. He will be missed by so many. Praying for peace and comfort for you all
Jodie and Chris Pittman
April 5, 2022
Gerald is one of nicest fella you'd ever want to be with and work with. His wit and humor was always uplifting. I can't even begin with his one liners....
Dan Guison
Work
April 5, 2022
Our heartfelt condolences to you and your family. Your husband and father touched so many lives. We are thinking of you and sending much love and prayers.
Wendy & Chuck Mihalcoe
Friend
April 5, 2022
