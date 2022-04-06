Thomas Prince, grandson to Gerald G. Currin, Sr (SGM Currin) and Laverne Currin, nephew to Gerald Grey Currin Jr. My uncle was way more than just a uncle to me, he was a friend, a mentor and a light in the darkness. He always took the time to tell me how proud he was that I followed in my grandfather's foot steps, to guide me and motivate me. He is greatly loved and will be forever missed but never forgotten.

SPC Prince Thomas April 5, 2022