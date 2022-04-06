CURRIN, Gerald Grey, Jr., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, April 4, 2022. Gerald was born February 16, 1958 in Richmond, Virginia and was a resident of Williamsburg.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sandra Hughes Currin; and his two beautiful children, Maggie Currin (Daniel Blankinship, fiance') and Ethan Currin. He is also survived by his mother, Laverne Currin; sister, Helene Prince (Butchie); and brothers, Mark Currin (Dorothy) and Edward Currin. His sisters-in-law, Cookie Kundis (David), Toni Diaz (Frank); and his brothers-in-law, Skip Hughes, Butch Hughes (Emily) and Sam Hughes (Sandy) also mourn his passing; as well as many, many nieces, nephews and cousins that he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death and is rejoicing in heaven with his father, Gerald G. Currin Sr.; his sisters-in-law, Mary and Patty; his brother-in-law, Charlie; and several dear aunts and uncles.
Gerald truly did not have an enemy in the world. All who met him felt instantly at ease with his low-key personality. He had a terrific sense of humor and always kept people laughing with his quick wit and playful sarcasm. He was most known for his mispronunciation of many a word. His wife, children and close friends were often brought to tears of laughter at his expense – which he relished and loved.
Gerald would be the first to tell you his greatest achievements in life were his two children. He loved them fiercely and spoke to them every single day. He was incredibly proud of them and their achievements and was honored to be their dad.
Gerald worked for Anheuser Busch for close to 30 years and was a proud member of Teamsters Local 95. He would want his friends from AB to know how much each of their friendships meant to him over the years. He came home with stories daily.
If desired, friends and family may make memorial contributions to Liberty Baptist Church Lanexa, 15810 Liberty Church Road, Lanexa, Virginia 23089.
Funeral arrangements will be coordinated by Nelsen Funeral Home, Williamsburg. Online condolences may be shared at nelsenwilliamsburg.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2022.