FORD, Gerald Lee, age 81, of Richmond, departed this life June 16, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Josephine Ford; two sisters, Mildred Barksdale (Walter) and Doris Matthews; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, four sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at funeral home 10:45 a.m. Monday.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.