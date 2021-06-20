Menu
Gerald Lee Ford
FORD, Gerald Lee, age 81, of Richmond, departed this life June 16, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Josephine Ford; two sisters, Mildred Barksdale (Walter) and Doris Matthews; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, four sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at funeral home 10:45 a.m. Monday.

My Prayers are with the Family as we mourn the lost of a wonderful Man. Always with a smile , The Idlewood Ave Family will miss Him greatly.
Rita Robinson( daughter of Irma Jean Spratley)
Friend
June 30, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
June 29, 2021
To the family & friends of Gerald Ford, We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for Gerald. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor his memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier. Jim Glass General Mgr. Mount Calvary Cemetery 804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
June 21, 2021
Hi Marie, so sorry to see that Gerald has passed. Sending prayers of comfort to you and his sisters!!!
Jacqueline Moss
June 20, 2021
