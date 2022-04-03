GILMORE, Gerald B., 81, of Richmond, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022. Gerald was born in Louisa, Virginia and grew up in Harrisonburg, Virginia. He graduated from Harrisonburg High School and attended school at DeVry Technical in Chicago. An Air Force Veteran, Gerald worked as an engineer for C&P, Bell Atlantic, now Verizon Communications. He enjoyed tinkering and sailing. After retirement from Bell Atlantic, he worked several years for Aerotek and Alcatel. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Dorsey B. Gilmore and Frances Gilmore. He is survived by his wife, Marie K. Gilmore; son, Giles B. Gilmore (Young-Hey); granddaughter, Amanda S. Gilmore; and brother, Richard P. Gilmore.
Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.