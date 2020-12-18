GROSSHANS, Gerald "Jerry", Sr., 81, of Richmond, Va., born in Filer, Idaho, passed away December 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin J. Grosshans and Bertha L. Boldenow Grosshans; and brother, Larry Grosshans. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly; sons, Gerald Jr. and Derald B.; five grandchildren, Kevin, Jayme, Makaylah, Amber and Aiden; six great-grandchildren, Skylar, Aerion, Maverick, Nathaniel, Ava and Remington; and brother, Eldon (Jan). Jerry retired from John Marshall Courts Building after 34 years of service, as Senior Deputy Court Clerk. Jerry spent his spare time "train watching" at Collier & ACCA Yards and volunteering time at Old Dominion Chapter of National Railway Historical Society. A private Celebration of Life will be held 6 p.m. Friday, December 18, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Old Dominion Chapter of National Railway Historical Society, 102 Hull St. Rd., Richmond, Va. 23224.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2020.