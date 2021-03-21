HUFFMAN, Gerald "Wayne", of North Chesterfield County, passed away on March 9, 2021.



Wayne was predeceased by his parents, Houston Huffman and Alice Ann Bradley Huffman of Waynesboro, Va.



Wayne was retired from Hanover County Public Works, where his knowledge garnered him much respect as a county inspector.



Possessing a quick wit and great sense of humor never got in the way of Wayne taking time to listen to anything you wanted to share that was going on in your life. His own serious medical issues showed his courage in facing life's challenges with a smile.



What came easiest to Wayne were his kindness and devotion, especially with his son, Christopher, ever present by one another's side. Wayne was a CBC Baseball coach for years as Christopher played baseball and then as CBC Commissioner, mentoring Christopher as a coach.



Wayne is survived by his son, Christopher Huffman; and his mother, Kathy Gatewood and family as they still consider Wayne their own.



He is also survived by his sisters, Joyce Estes of Chesterfield, Va. and Teresa Gauldin of Waynesboro, Va., and their families.



A celebration of Wayne's life will be announced on Chris Huffman's Facebook page at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.