KERSEY, Gerald Duane, Gerald went to Heaven to be with his God and Savior on June 10, 2021 at the age of 89. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Cobb Kersey; and his parents, Alene Kersey Clarke and Stuart Ashby Kersey Sr. Jerry loved his family dearly and he will be missed by his children, Duane Kersey Blackwell (Jeff), David Leonard Kersey (David) and Sandra Kersey McPeak (Mark); as well as by his five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, Jennifer Banks (Gavin and their children, Scarlett and Rosa), Kimberly Lord (Thomas and their children, Cooper, Tate and Isabel), Amy McNeal (Brian), Andrew McPeak (Anna) and Matthew McPeak (Olivia). Also surviving him are beloved siblings, Jackie Kersey Smith, Stuart Kersey and Donald Kersey (Helen).
Jerry (as he preferred to be called) was born and lived his entire life in the Richmond area, where he graduated from John Marshall High School. He believed in service to his country and community and was in the Virginia National Guard from 1949 to 1959, served 10 years on the Henrico County Social Services Board and was on the Henrico County Bicentennial Commission 1978 to 1986. He was active in PTA and served a term as Chair of the Henrico County Council of PTAs. He retired from Hamilton Hybar Inc. where he worked for 30 years as a purchasing agent.
His strong Christian faith was central to his life and he was a devoted longterm member of Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church where he served in many leadership positions including as Chair of the Board of Deacons; at the time of his death he was an active member of Cool Spring Baptist Church.
Jerry was an avid gardener and took great pride in sharing his vegetables with family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Cool Spring Baptist Church on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. The family will be available to greet visitors from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church before the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cool Spring Baptist Church or to Covenant Woods, where Jerry lived and received excellent care in the final years of his life.
Family, this is written after the Memorial service for Jerry, Friday 18th. What an honoring service. The families love for him was expressed both young and old.
He was and still is Uncle Jerry to me. A kind and gentle man who knew how to love well. Going back as far as I´m capable of remembering he was fun and enjoyable. One of my fondest memories is when I was 13 or 14. Uncle Jerry and Aunt Nancy came up to New Jersey to visit us. I had just purchased a weight lifting set (from Sears) and had been working out really hard. I took Uncle Jerry down to the garage to show him what I could do. So I put all the weights on the bar bell (wanting to show what a man I was) and began to "curl" the bar. I don´t remember how many times I was able to curl but I did. Then Uncle Jerry picked up the bar and did repeated curls with ease. I was totally surprised, and thought, he´s quite a man, and I guess I´ve got much more growing to do.
He will be greatly missed, but those of us who had the pleasure of truly knowing him have fond memories we´ll treasure forever. Heaven just got another gem.
Kersey Family, Tim and I are very sorry to learn of Jerry´s passing. He was an awesome God fearing man.. first time I met him I called him Mr Kersey and he immediately said, please call me Jerry, Mr. Kersey makes me feel old; of course your Mom jumped in and said well then I´m Nancy!
Prayers to all.
Family, I am so sorry for your loss. Your Dad (& Mother) were extra special friends to me and my family for many years at both Hatcher & Cool Spring. Cling to your Faith and know you will see him again in Heaven. God's Blessings on each of you.
Love & prayers. Shirley & Family
To all who loved him, I´m so very sorry for your loss. Sissy