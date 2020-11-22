LAPORTA, Gerald Patrick, Gerald "Ricky" went to sleep on November 17, 2020, and left to walk with the angels. He is lovingly survived by his wife of 50 years, Monika LaPorta; his daughters, Donna, Michelle and Christine (Jeremy); his nine grandchildren and his four great-grandchildren. Born in Hoboken N.J. in 1932, his stories, life experiences and witty jokes will be missed. Rest in peace Opa, Ricky, Gerald, Poppy.
Due to COVID-19, no immediate services are planned. If you wish, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org/donate
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.