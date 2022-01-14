Menu
Gerald Franklin Raduns
RADUNS, Gerald Franklin, 88, of Sandston, formerly of Gasport, New York, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Hilda Thiel Raduns; sisters, Mable and Marjorie; and brother, Ronald. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Emily Brown Raduns; daughter, Barbara Raduns Vollmer (Carl); grandchildren, Angela Jenks (Larry) and Christopher Mayton (Michelle); great-grandson, Gavin Jenks; great-granddaughters, Alyssa and Olivia Mayton; and several nieces and nephews. Gerald was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He retired from the City of Richmond and was a devoted member of Harvest Baptist Church. He was a true family man who will be missed dearly. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 14, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 15. Interment will take place in Washington Memorial Park at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Jan
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Jan
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Jan
19
Interment
3:00p.m.
Washington Memorial Park
VA
