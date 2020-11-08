Menu
Gerald Thomas "Tom" Fink
FINK, Gerald Thomas "Tom", 79, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, following a brief illness. He leaves behind his wife, Carol Ann Williamson; and two daughters, Jeri Lynn (Paul) Griffith of Elsmere, Ky. and Johnna (Diane) Fink, Circleville, Ohio; two grandsons, Kenneth Lee (Jaimee) Farrar, Chillicothe, Ohio and Johnathon Thomas Farrar, Cold Spring, Ky.; and one great-granddaughter, Lynlee Jo Farrar. Tom was a community oriented man who spent 22 years as a member of the Manchester Volunteer Rescue Squad, while working for AT&T and 10 years as a mail courier for V.I.P.S of Chesterfield County. True to his quiet and private nature, Tom elected not to have a service for the public.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.
