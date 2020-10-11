HIRSCH, Geraldine Francis Hadder, age 89, of Chester, Va., passed away Sunday morning, June 28, 2020. She was born in Richmond, Va., the daughter of the late Minos Lukins and Effie Dean Silverthorn Hadder. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, William Louis Hirsch; daughter, Karen Louise; son, Bill Jr.; and brother, Tommy. She is survived by three sons, three daughters and a daughter- in-law, David (Shirley), Steven (Marti), Matt (Mary-Chris), Barbara (Phil), Mindy (Michael), Janet (Billy) and Sally; also survived by one brother, Harold; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church, 13028 Harrowgate Rd., Chester, Va. 23831, with Pastor Jaim Gann officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 13028 Harrowgate Rd., Chester, Va. 23831 Condolences may be registered with jtmorriss.com
.
.
