PENDLEBURY, Geraldine Anne, 77, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away June 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Reid; mother, Florence Shields; and sister, Barbara Griffiths. She is survived by her husband, David Pendlebury; sons, Steven Paul and Christopher Lee Pendlebury; grandchildren, Jack, Cate, Erin, Luke, Eric and Andrew Pendlebury; daughters-in-law, Marilyn and Laura Pendlebury. Born June 1, 1944 in Heswall, Cheshire, UK, she emigrated to Virginia in September 1969 with her husband, Dr. David Pendlebury, who was an executive at Allied Signal (now Honeywell), American Standard and Ascend Performance Materials. Geraldine was secretary to the Hopewell Plant Manager of Philip Morris from 1970 to 1975 and then a homemaker. She was an avid tennis player, also enjoyed Mahjong and bridge, and dearly loved by a wide circle of family and friends in the U.S.A., England and Australia. A private ceremony will be livestreamed for family and close friends on June 29, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A public Celebration of Life will be held locally followed by a formal ceremony and burial in England, both events at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4600 Cox Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23060.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.