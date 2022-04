POWELL, Geraldine Ruth Woody, departed this life March 6, 2021. She is survived by three sons, Michael, Solomon, and Timothy Powell; three brothers, Paul (Myra), Vernon (Angela) and Darryl Woody (Amanda); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where a memorial service will be held Monday, March 22, 2021, at 11 a.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 9 to Mar. 20, 2021.