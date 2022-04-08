TYNDALL, Geraldine "Gerrie" Moore, 96, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, James H. Tyndall; her son, Thomas Tyndall; and daughters-in-law, Priscilla Tyndall, Nancy Tyndall; and grandson, Michael Tyndall. She is survived by her beloved children, Mary Ruehrmund (Paul), James Tyndall, Robert Tyndall, Carolyn Arkema (Bruce), David Tyndall (Donna); 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and an extended network of loved ones. She was a member of Overbrook Presbyterian Church for more than 60 years, serving in many capacities. Gerrie was an avid reader and gardener and was known as a kind, sweet woman who loved her family and was steadfast in her faith. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. April 11, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12 at Overbrook Presbyterian Church, 2605 Dumbarton Road. A private graveside service will be held at Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2022.