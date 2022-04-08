Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Geraldine Moore "Gerrie" Tyndall
1926 - 2022
BORN
1926
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 11 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's - Staples Mill
Send Flowers
TYNDALL, Geraldine "Gerrie" Moore, 96, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, James H. Tyndall; her son, Thomas Tyndall; and daughters-in-law, Priscilla Tyndall, Nancy Tyndall; and grandson, Michael Tyndall. She is survived by her beloved children, Mary Ruehrmund (Paul), James Tyndall, Robert Tyndall, Carolyn Arkema (Bruce), David Tyndall (Donna); 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and an extended network of loved ones. She was a member of Overbrook Presbyterian Church for more than 60 years, serving in many capacities. Gerrie was an avid reader and gardener and was known as a kind, sweet woman who loved her family and was steadfast in her faith. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. April 11, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12 at Overbrook Presbyterian Church, 2605 Dumbarton Road. A private graveside service will be held at Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
11
Service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, VA
Apr
12
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
Overbrook Presbyterian Church
2605 Dumbarton Road, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.