Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gerial Maria K. Williams
WILLIAMS, Gerial Maria K., 64, of Powhatan, Va., formerly of Maidens, Va., passed away on October 24, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Clarence Lamont (Saundra) and Nelson Conrad Anderson; two granddaughters, Athena and Michaela Anderson; sister, Florence (Alexander) Coles; brother, Mason (Joyce) Kenney; half-brother, Robert Dabney; sister-in-law, Patricia C. Kenney; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and devoted kin, Clarissa and Frannetta. No services will be held.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.