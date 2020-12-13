MACON, Gertrude "Trudy" Carter, passed away peacefully at the age of 99 on December 4, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, J. Madison Macon IV; and by her brothers, Charles Hill Carter Jr. and Shirley Harrison Carter Sr. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. Trudy was also an adventurer who loved to read and travel. She smiled often and made friends easily. Born and raised in Charles City County, Trudy graduated from Charles City County High School and St. Mary's School in Raleigh, North Carolina before attending Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore where she earned a bachelor's degree in fine arts. During World War II, Trudy worked for Westinghouse as an illustrator drawing designs of ships and planes for the Department of Defense. Trudy was a talented artist and enjoyed all things creative, especially oil painting, which she continued throughout her life. She loved spending time with neighbors and friends on Hanover Avenue and Three Chopt Road. In addition to creating and painting, Trudy loved gardening and any messy, challenging home improvement project. She was handy with a trowel, spade and rake and could more than hold her own swinging a mattock. Trudy was forever kind and generous, with a radiant smile full of affection and appreciation for those around her. Trudy was a member of St. James's Episcopal Church and loved being part of the St. James's community. She volunteered her time to support many organizations, including Meals on Wheels, the VMFA, where she served on the Museum Council, the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Woman's Club, where she served as president in 1977. She and Madison supported historic preservation throughout Virginia, especially at Montpelier in Orange, Virginia. In 2007, Trudy and Madison moved to Westminster Canterbury, where they enjoyed frequent visits from and celebrations with children, grandchildren and old friends. Trudy spent the last 10 years in Parsons Health Center, and she greatly appreciated all of the nurses, aids, dining room staff and employees who worked on the third floor south. The family is deeply grateful to the staff and employees of Westminster Canterbury for the wonderful care and attention Trudy received. Trudy is survived by her children, Anne Craig (Peter), Madison Macon (Susan Britt), Carter Macon (Corrine), Edward Macon (Marianne) and John Macon (Elizabeth); and 12 grandchildren, Katie DeGenova (John), Mac Macon, Emily Tripp (Tyler), Harrison Craig, Andy Craig, Sam Craig, Shannon Macon, Sarah Macon, Walker Macon, Clark Macon, Lucy Macon and Mariah Macon; as well as four great-grandchildren, Rivers, Tibby, Teddy and Van. A memorial service will be held at a later date when family and friends can safely gather. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James's Episcopal Church or the Montpelier Foundation.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.