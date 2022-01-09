EARLE, Gilbert C., III, departed this life December 26, 2021. Charlie is remembered by family and friends as a kind and caring man with a great sense of humor, who loved spending time with his family, playing basketball and helping others. Never expecting anything in return, Charlie was always ready to lend a helping hand to do anything for anyone. His endearing conversation closer, "What can I do for you?" is his legacy for all who had the opportunity to know him. Charlie graduated from Douglas S. Freeman High School (Richmond, Va.) and the University of Richmond in 1973, playing Varsity basketball for both schools. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Wagoner Earle; father, Gilbert C. Earle Jr.; mother, Willie Wright Earle; brother, George Earle; and sister, Jospehine Earle Stanley. He is survived by his sister, Sandra Earle Scott (Pete); brother, Thomas Earle (Kim); two sons, Gilbert C Earle IV (Jenn) and Michael David Earle (Laura); as well as grandchildren, Ben, Mason, Nina, Sam and Hank.
Memorial services will be held in Richmond at a later date. In the spirit of helping others, Charlie would have appreciated his family and friends donating to their favorite charity or the American Heart Association
, if they feel so moved.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.