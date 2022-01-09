Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gilbert C. Earle III
ABOUT
Douglas S. Freeman High School
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
EARLE, Gilbert C., III, departed this life December 26, 2021. Charlie is remembered by family and friends as a kind and caring man with a great sense of humor, who loved spending time with his family, playing basketball and helping others. Never expecting anything in return, Charlie was always ready to lend a helping hand to do anything for anyone. His endearing conversation closer, "What can I do for you?" is his legacy for all who had the opportunity to know him. Charlie graduated from Douglas S. Freeman High School (Richmond, Va.) and the University of Richmond in 1973, playing Varsity basketball for both schools. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Wagoner Earle; father, Gilbert C. Earle Jr.; mother, Willie Wright Earle; brother, George Earle; and sister, Jospehine Earle Stanley. He is survived by his sister, Sandra Earle Scott (Pete); brother, Thomas Earle (Kim); two sons, Gilbert C Earle IV (Jenn) and Michael David Earle (Laura); as well as grandchildren, Ben, Mason, Nina, Sam and Hank.

Memorial services will be held in Richmond at a later date. In the spirit of helping others, Charlie would have appreciated his family and friends donating to their favorite charity or the American Heart Association, if they feel so moved.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Parham
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Parham.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
January 11, 2022
Charlie was my first boss at World Access, he was a wonderful human being. He taught me so many things that I still use today. Rest in peace.
Rebecca Wilkinson
Work
January 9, 2022
So sorry to read this. Thinking of Sandy, Tommy, and the Earle family at this sad time.
Chris Young
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results