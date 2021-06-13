FAIRHOLM, Gilbert Wayne, 88, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo Rex and Kate Smith Fairholm; his sister, Barbara Bryner (Clifford); and brothers, Erwin Fairholm (Doris), Glenn Fairholm (Mildred) and Rulon Fairholm (Barbara). He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara C. Fairholm; sisters, LaVaun Stewart (Bryce) and Sharon Delis (Ron); children, Ann Barber, Paul Fairholm (Corey), Dan Fairholm (Laurie), Scott Fairholm (Marcy), Matt Fairholm (Shannon); 19 grandchildren and one great-grandchild with two more expected any time. Gil's life was one of service and teaching. Following his service in the Air Force during the Korean War, he graduated college from Brigham Young University, where his life's work in the areas of state and local government management and higher education came into focus. He served as a city manager and a state government official in New York and Wisconsin. He earned a master's degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a doctorate in public administration from State University of New York at Albany. Transitioning from government service to a career at the university, he retired as an Emeritus Associate Professor at Virginia Commonwealth University and Adjunct Professor at the University of Richmond with over 30 years of teaching. He was a frequent consultant to local governments and was the published author of 15 books and numerous articles on public administration and leadership, gaining a worldwide reputation for innovative leadership research. During his retirement, he was an accomplished woodworker, having made many fine pieces of furniture for his family. He also enjoyed writing poetry, gardening and traveling. Gil was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served his church in numerous local and regional leadership positions, but his favorite service was as a gospel teacher. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 14, 2021 at Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, Va. A funeral service will be held on June 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Midlothian Ward Chapel at 10660 Duryea Drive, Richmond, Va. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneral