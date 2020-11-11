MINOR, Gilbert L., Sr., 91, of Ruther Glen, departed this life November 2, 2020. Cherishing his life and keeping his memory alive in their hearts are his devoted and loving children, Gladys Carson, Cynthia Winston (Raymond), Gilbert Minor Jr. (Vivian), Larry Johnson, Reginald Johnson, Victor Minor, Sonja Lawson, Sheryl Brown (Kevin), Bryan Minor (Marsha), Walton Minor (Katina) and Sean Minor; 23 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Thursday, November 12, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the family receiving friends 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service and interment will be private. www.hwdabney.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2020.