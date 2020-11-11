Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gilbert L. Minor Sr.
1929 - 2020
BORN
June 5, 1929
DIED
November 2, 2020
MINOR, Gilbert L., Sr., 91, of Ruther Glen, departed this life November 2, 2020. Cherishing his life and keeping his memory alive in their hearts are his devoted and loving children, Gladys Carson, Cynthia Winston (Raymond), Gilbert Minor Jr. (Vivian), Larry Johnson, Reginald Johnson, Victor Minor, Sonja Lawson, Sheryl Brown (Kevin), Bryan Minor (Marsha), Walton Minor (Katina) and Sean Minor; 23 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Thursday, November 12, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the family receiving friends 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service and interment will be private. www.hwdabney.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
518 N. WASHINGTON HIGHWAY , Ashland, VA 23005
Funeral services provided by:
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
16 Entries
To Sonya and the Minor Family: My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this difficult time.
Lisa Waller
November 10, 2020
With deepest condolences.
Thelma Smithers
Student
November 10, 2020
Michael and Esther Lawson would like to send our deepest sympathy. Mr. Minor was a in-law the Lawson’s always enjoyed fellowshipping with. His love of family was never ending. We will pray for the Minors during this difficult time.
Michael Lawson
November 9, 2020
To the Family of Bro. Gilbert L. Minor, Sr. we send our deepest sympathy to you in the passing of your loved one, but we rejoice in the fact That we will see him again when we too shall pass from labor to reward.
Rev. Eddie A. Nelson & Sis Doris E. Nelson. "In God's Love"
Eddie Nelson
November 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home
November 11, 2020
Our deepest condolence to the Minor family.
Praying God's healing, strength, comfort and peace upon you.
Love
Gail & Earl
Gail and Earl Bolden
Friend
November 7, 2020
My deepest condolences to Sonya Lawson and her family on the passing of your father.
Agatha Johnson
Friend
November 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ernestine Mason
Friend
November 7, 2020
Rest easy Daddy...
Give Mama a BIG HUG and a KISS for me!
Grateful for the moment to whisper my heartfelt sentiments...
See you later Daddy...❤ love you..
Charnette Johnson Brown
Grandchild
November 7, 2020
Well Gilbert, You are now at Home. You won't have to ever leave this home. This is a prepared place just for you! I will miss you here, but that's okay. One day I will see you again. You have been a steadfast first cousin. Each time I bake a sweet potato pie, my first thought will be about you. Children, your Daddy is safe and secure. Know that you also are safe and secure. Trust daily in God. Patricia "Tea" Derricott Cary and Family
Anita Cary-Wright
November 7, 2020
We are at a loss for adequate words to express our sadness in hearing the passing of Gilbert Minor, Sr. I had the blessed opportunity of working with my cousin in several ministries at Jerusalem Baptist Church. In our Thursday Bible Study meetings, when Gilbert spoke, we listened. He was a diligent worker that was always willing to help whenever it was needed. Family, Gilbert left a legacy of honesty and compassion. He will truly be missed by all.
Maxine Jones Cary
Maxine & John Cary, Jr.
Family
November 7, 2020
Mr. Minor was a pleasant man. I enjoyed talking to him at church. He will be missing by Jerusalem Baptist Church. I know the missionaries will miss him too. May God bless his sole and welcome him home.
Susie Jackson
Friend
November 6, 2020
Rest In Heavenly Peace PaPa!! Give Mama a hug from us. Until we meet again. ❤❤
Cynthia Winston
Daughter
November 6, 2020
We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to our family in the loss of Gilbert. We always enjoyed his sense of humor and wisdom. We will continue to lift you in prayer. He will be greatly missed.
Ruby Derricott
Family
November 6, 2020
To The Family, My Family
My condolences to each one of us. May GOD grant us the strength to go on in HIS name. Mr. Minor (as I call him) will be truly missed especially from the JBC church family and his immediate family. Stay Strong and May GOD continue to Bless each one of us. Love To All
Brenda Spindle
Family
November 4, 2020
I love you yesterday, I love you today, I love you tomorrow, I love you always!

This is definitely a hard pill to swallow, but I know you are in a better place. Continue to watch down on me and the boys. I hope that I can continue to make you proud. Give Gma a big hug and kiss for me. This is not goodbye, but see you later.

Love,
Your Yodi
Yoshida Minor-Harvey
Grandchild
November 4, 2020