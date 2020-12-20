BAKER, Gill Crowson, died on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at her home, cared for with compassion and love by her son, William Fletcher Baker. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Eustace "Lefty" Baker; her parents, Junius H. and Gertrude R. Crowson; and her siblings, June (William) Frayser and Richard (Nancy) Crowson. In addition to her son; she is survived by her daughter, Meredith (Steve) Siler; her grandchildren, Stephanie (Arturo) Cruz and Henry Siler; and her great-grandchildren, Cleo, Noa and Arthur Cruz. She is also survived by beloved nieces and nephews, William E.W. Frayser, Kathryn Frayser, Scott (Kyle) Frayser, Laura Frayser, Rob (Kelli) Frayser, Beth (Bill) Southworth, June (Scott) Davis and their children; as well as many treasured lifelong friends spread across the country. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no memorial service until the spring.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.