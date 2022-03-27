Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gilmer Edgar Geer
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 1 2022
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
Send Flowers
GEER, Gilmer Edgar, 93, of Ashland, passed peacefully at home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Helen Elizabeth Geer; son, Timothy Dale Geer (Kim); daughter, Robin Elizabeth Seim (Marc); six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Worley. Gilmer was born in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains near Geer, Virginia. As a young boy, he delivered newspapers and did odd jobs. When he wasn't working, he was hunting, fishing and exploring the mountain hollows. On occasion, he would discover a moonshiner's still and more than once was chased away by gunfire. In 1945 at the age of 17, he voluntarily joined the Navy with his parents' permission. As a sailor on a tanker, he visited ports in the Middle East, Far East and Australia. He was proud of his service to his country. After the Navy, Gilmer worked for the Richmond City Public School System until he retired in 1990. As an adult, he enjoyed entertaining his family with stories of his childhood in the mountain hollows and stories of his adventures in the Navy. He loved playing with his grandkids and taking them to local parks. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and listening to country music. In his later years, he enjoyed a glass of wine and watching old westerns on the television. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Nelsen Funeral Home, located at 412 S Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005. An interment will be held in Washington Memorial Park, located at 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Va. 23150, directly following the funeral service.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
Apr
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.