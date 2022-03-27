GEER, Gilmer Edgar, 93, of Ashland, passed peacefully at home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Helen Elizabeth Geer; son, Timothy Dale Geer (Kim); daughter, Robin Elizabeth Seim (Marc); six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Worley. Gilmer was born in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains near Geer, Virginia. As a young boy, he delivered newspapers and did odd jobs. When he wasn't working, he was hunting, fishing and exploring the mountain hollows. On occasion, he would discover a moonshiner's still and more than once was chased away by gunfire. In 1945 at the age of 17, he voluntarily joined the Navy with his parents' permission. As a sailor on a tanker, he visited ports in the Middle East, Far East and Australia. He was proud of his service to his country. After the Navy, Gilmer worked for the Richmond City Public School System until he retired in 1990. As an adult, he enjoyed entertaining his family with stories of his childhood in the mountain hollows and stories of his adventures in the Navy. He loved playing with his grandkids and taking them to local parks. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and listening to country music. In his later years, he enjoyed a glass of wine and watching old westerns on the television. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Nelsen Funeral Home, located at 412 S Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005. An interment will be held in Washington Memorial Park, located at 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Va. 23150, directly following the funeral service.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.