BEECH, Gladiola H., 103, went home to be with the Lord March 8, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted family. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a funeral service will be held March 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. Viewing one hour prior to service. Interment Glendale National Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2021.