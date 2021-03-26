BEECH, Gladiola H., 103, went home to be with the Lord March 8, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted family. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a funeral service will be held March 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. Viewing one hour prior to service. Interment Glendale National Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2021.
We love you Mrs. Beech. I know you and our mother are laughing and smiling together again in heaven. You can have all the sweet potato pie you want. Sincerely, Ida Chapple's girls, Dawn and Daphne
Dawn Chapple
Friend
March 30, 2021
Sorry to hear of her passing.I am so glad that I had the opportunity to thank her for all of the years that she dedicated her life to so many of us in the Girl Scouts..Usher Board..B.T.U and Sunday School.Always patient and loving.May you rest in peace.!!
Betty Minter Hyde
March 28, 2021
I remember how fond my grandmother and mother were of you. I also remember how extensively kissed my husband at our wedding reception. Always had a smile on your face and displayed positive vibes and words of encouragement to me.
Deborah Perry-Hoover
March 28, 2021
She was the church mother, l believe everyone at Mt Olive church on Bells loved Miss Beach. She always called me Dollie instead of Darlene. RIP Miss Beach, a wonderful soul has gone to be with the Lord.
Vickie
March 27, 2021
Sincere condolences to the family of Mrs. Beech. She was my first Girl Scout leader and I will always cherish the fond memories of that time in my life.
Claudia Wall
March 26, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.