Gladys Lorraine Church
CHURCH, Gladys Lorraine, 78, a resident of Richmond, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Linwood E. Church; her parents, Laura Mae Wright and William Antony Osterbind. She is survived by her son, Edward S. Hudson Jr. (Shelby); daughter, Sylvia M. Lowery; grandchildren, Amanda M. Lowery and Shane A. Snead; her great-granddaughter, Samantha Lowery; sister, Shirley Wiseman; best friends, Charlotte Liptrap and Bernice "Bunny" Lowery. A visitation will be held at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home on Monday, October 4, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., 3050 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, Va. 23831. A funeral service will be held at the chapel on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered online at jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Chester Chapel
3050 W, Chester, VA
Oct
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Chester Chapel
3050 W, Chester, VA
Oct
5
Service
11:00a.m.
Chester Chapel
3050 W, Chester, VA
My deepest sympathies to the Family..She was a great Sister in Law and Friend who will truly be Missed
Faye Osterbind
Family
October 2, 2021
