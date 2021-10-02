CHURCH, Gladys Lorraine, 78, a resident of Richmond, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Linwood E. Church; her parents, Laura Mae Wright and William Antony Osterbind. She is survived by her son, Edward S. Hudson Jr. (Shelby); daughter, Sylvia M. Lowery; grandchildren, Amanda M. Lowery and Shane A. Snead; her great-granddaughter, Samantha Lowery; sister, Shirley Wiseman; best friends, Charlotte Liptrap and Bernice "Bunny" Lowery. A visitation will be held at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home on Monday, October 4, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., 3050 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, Va. 23831. A funeral service will be held at the chapel on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered online at jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2021.