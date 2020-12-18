FINNEY, Gladys C., a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, entered into eternal rest on December 12, 2020. Gladys leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Deborah P. Finney; and twin sons, Keith T. and Kevin J. Finney; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; her loving, devoted sister, Margaret C. Osei; and one brother, Rene Cooper (Wanda); three nephews, Rev. Ronald Cooper, Alvin L. Cooper Jr., Love T. Cooper; and two nieces, Dr. Monica A. Osei and Jennifer C. Caldwell; great-nieces and nephews; a close and caring cousin, Jimmy Cooper (Mary); a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, Richmond, Va. 23224. Interment to follow in Maury Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2020.
Dear Margaret, Jennifer, Monica and family, This is to express our deepest condolences and prayers for you in the loss of Glady, a most beautiful soul to all. My memories of her warm friendship and of her as a SGR Philo and the love and enthusiasm for everyone will live on in my heart. Please know that we, Marian and Blanche, are here for you whenever you need us. We love you and pray for your strength at this time of loss. Sincerely, your friends--Marian and Blanche Martin
Marian J. Martin
December 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.