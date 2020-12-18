Dear Margaret, Jennifer, Monica and family, This is to express our deepest condolences and prayers for you in the loss of Glady, a most beautiful soul to all. My memories of her warm friendship and of her as a SGR Philo and the love and enthusiasm for everyone will live on in my heart. Please know that we, Marian and Blanche, are here for you whenever you need us. We love you and pray for your strength at this time of loss. Sincerely, your friends--Marian and Blanche Martin

Marian J. Martin December 19, 2020