LEE, Gladys A., 76, of Richmond, died March 6, 2021. Surviving are her husband, William G. Lee; three daughters, Pearline Epps, Rosetta Bowles and Lodessa Clark (Daniel); son, Purcell Bowles (Felecia); stepson, Oswald Morris (Dorothy); 21 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, four sisters, two brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, March 14, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, March 15, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2712 Second Ave. Interment Tuesday in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 13, 2021.