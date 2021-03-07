Menu
Gladys A. Lee
LEE, Gladys A., 76, of Richmond, died March 6, 2021. Surviving are her husband, William G. Lee; three daughters, Pearline Epps, Rosetta Bowles and Lodessa Clark (Daniel); son, Purcell Bowles (Felecia); stepson, Oswald Morris (Dorothy); 21 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, four sisters, two brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, March 14, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, March 15, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2712 Second Ave. Interment Tuesday in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Shearing good memory
Mary Martin
Friend
March 5, 2022
Sending prayers to the family
Mary Martin
March 15, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
March 13, 2021
