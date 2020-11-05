Menu
MUSHAW, Gladys Mayo, 90, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on October 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Garrett W. Mushaw; and two sons, Braxton Freddie Harris and Hermond Mabry. She is survived by two children, Debra Mushaw and Garrett Mushaw; one brother, three sisters, 11 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, Va. A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, 11 a.m. at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2020.
