I have such warm memories of your mother. I remember what an inspiration she was to me shortly after becoming born again. Such fond memories of Hood Temple AME Zion church and prayer services at your mother's home in Church Hill. I know your hearts may be heavy now, but how comforting to know she is rejoicing with the Lord. After all these years, I am continuing to strive in my walk with Him. I remember Reverend and Mrs. Hart, this brings back such warm, warm memories. It was also good just to see your names in the obituary because i always admired your family, Rev Dr.Vincent, Rev Dr.Lorenza, Rev Cedric and Rev Wayne Meekins. Your mother's life was a testimony that went beyond words. Please accept my most sincere condolences with love.

Diane Y. Carter March 11, 2021