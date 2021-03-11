MEEKINS, Rev. Gladys Marie, departed this life March 6, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memories four sons, the Rev. Dr. Vincent Navarro Meekins Jr. (fmr. Dorothy), the Rev. Dr. Lorenza Ricardo Meekins (Shawn Patrice), the Rev. Cedric Nathaniel Meekins and the Rev. Wayne Anthony Meekins Sr. (Ayesha); one loving and devoted sister, Mrs. Alice Meekins (James, deceased); two brothers, Mr. Alfred Lee (Edna) and the Rev. Beverly F. Lee Jr. (Edwina); five brothers and their spouses, Mr. Edward Lee (Jessie), Mr. Julian Lee (Frances), Oliver Lee, Major Lee (Rose) and Claude Lee, predeceased her; one aunt, Mrs. Florine Culley; 10 grandchildren, Elder Chanel McDonald (Darquari), Donelle (Sari), Wayne Jr., Maleek, Jonathan, Janiya, Jada, Cyrah, Matthew and Micah; four great-granddaughters, Jelena, Alessia, Ma'riya and Kori; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a funeral service will be held Friday, March 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2021.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family in your time of sorrow. May God give you comfort, strength, and peace. Much Love, Donnie and Lela Petway
Donnie and Lela Petway
March 12, 2021
I pray for your comfort and strength during this season! God bless your family. I will cherish every memory of the woman who led me to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ!
Tammy Massey (Bonnie)
March 12, 2021
I have such warm memories of your mother. I remember what an inspiration she was to me shortly after becoming born again. Such fond memories of Hood Temple AME Zion church and prayer services at your mother's home in Church Hill. I know your hearts may be heavy now, but how comforting to know she is rejoicing with the Lord. After all these years, I am continuing to strive in my walk with Him. I remember Reverend and Mrs. Hart, this brings back such warm, warm memories. It was also good just to see your names in the obituary because i always admired your family, Rev Dr.Vincent, Rev Dr.Lorenza, Rev Cedric and Rev Wayne Meekins. Your mother's life was a testimony that went beyond words. Please accept my most sincere condolences with love.
Diane Y. Carter
March 11, 2021
My prayers and condolences to the family
Travis Taylor
March 11, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.